March 21, 2021

For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds, saith the LORD;..Jeremiah 30:17

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Welcome Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9-11:00 a.m. Rev. M J Galloway is Pastor. Pastor Joey Mark will be the officiant.

Johnny Lee Magee was born in Collins, MS (Williamsburg Community) on July 2, 1994 to the late D.C. & Dora Magee. He was born into a family of 13 children: seven boys and six girls.

He left Williamsburg and moved to Poplarville, MS at a young age. It was there he met and later married the love of his life, Shirline Poole. There were three children born into this union, one daughter and two sons.

He joined Green Grove Baptist Church, where he was an active member of the Male Chorus and the Brotherhood. He worked in New Orleans, LA for 33 years as a construction worker and a cement finisher. After retiring from construction, he was able to enjoy hunting, fishing, watching westerns, word puzzles and his personal favorite, spending time with his grandchildren. He took great pride in giving his grandchildren encouraging words of wisdom. His most notable quote about life was “If it don’t hurt, it ain’t working.”

On Sunday, March 21, 2021 Johnny accepted his angel wings in the privacy of his home at the age of 76.

Johnny Lee was preceded in death by his parents, D.C. and Dora Magee; four siblings, Walter Lee Magee, Willie Charles Magee, Leffie Magee, and Jimmie Lee Magee; and a special nephew, Willie Lee Magee.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 53 years, Shirline Magee; one daughter, Paula (Rev. Kevin) Hart of Poplarville, MS; two sons, Rev. Johnny O. (Erecka) Magee of Hattiesburg, MS and Skylor (Leslie) Magee of Myrtle Beach, SC; nine grandchildren, Danica Hart (fiancé, Darrick Williams), Ereyanna Magee, Devynn Hart, Johnny O. Magee II, Kevin M. Hart, Lawrence Jamison, Kayla Magee, Gabrielle Magee, and Dax Magee; two goddaughters, Brianna Poole and Zaniyah Hogan; eight siblings, Josie (Tom) Blue of Birchrun, MI, Johnnie Mae (Wilkie) Haynes and Minnie Jackson both of Saginaw, MI, Mary Magee and Charles (Samantha) Martin both of Collins, MS, Rosie Cooper of Marrero, LA, Dora (Larry) Lecorn of Savannah, GA, and James (Denise) Magee of Poplarville, MS; a lifelong friend, Earnest Napier; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.