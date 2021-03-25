Jammye Lynn Westendorf Schwartz, loving mother of two and devoted health professional, passed away at the age of 64 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Jammye was born in Laurel, Mississippi, to Ann Hawkins Westendorf and James Westendorf. After graduating from Picayune Memorial High School, she completed her medical technology studies at Mississippi College. Jammye’s career took her to New Orleans where she started a family, and family life took her all over the world. She moved to Twin Falls in 2018.

Jammye is survived by her two daughters, Abigail C. and Julia A. Schwartz; mother, Ann W. Myers; sister, Angela W. Averitt and family; sister-in-law, Susan C. Westendorf and family; maternal aunts, Sandra H. Bradley and family, and Troy H. James and family. Jammye was preceded in death by an infant sister, Ann F. Westendorf; father, James D. Westendorf; and brother, Mark H. Westendorf.

A memorial service will be held on March 26, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Pinecote Pavilion at the Crosby Arboretum, 370 Ridge Road, Picayune, Mississippi. Flowers may be sent to this address. Inurnment will take place at the Old Union Line Cemetery on Saturday March 27, on Union Line Road, Soso, MS.

In addition those wishing to share memories and condolences on Jammye’s memorial page, please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.