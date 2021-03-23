James Harris “Andy” Anderson
March 15, 2021
James Harris “Andy” Anderson of Carriere, MS, passed from this life into eternal life on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was 94.
Visitation will be Monday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church, 1080 River Road, Nicholson, MS; followed by graveside services at West Union Cemetery, Carriere, MS, 560 West Union Road, Carriere, MS.
Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
