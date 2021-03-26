Gerald Harris and Louise Burks Harris

Funeral Services for Rev. Gerald Russell Harris, 80, and Emily Louise Burks Harris, 82, both of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, at 10:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Brad Arnett will officiate the service.

Gerald was born July 4, 1940 in Louin, MS, to the late Verse Harris and Florence Annie Thrash Harris. A lifelong resident of Picayune, MS, he served in the US Army, and was the Pastor of Bread of Life Fellowship Church. He, along with his wife, Louise, owned and operated Louise’s BBQ in the Salem Community. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Audrey Franklin Harris and Carl E. Harris; and his sister, Margaret Elizabeth Harris Howard. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Ray Harris Lee.

Louise was born December 8, 1938 in Picayune, MS, to the late William Gardner Burks and Geneva Louisa Frierson Burks. She was preceded in death by her brother, Melburn Burks; and her sisters, Minnie Lee Burks, Mamie Dell Burks, Iva Loye Burks, Ina Bell Burks Dawsey, and Martha Jean Burks Mailhes. She is survived by her sister, Essie Mae Burks Broadnax.

They leave behind their loving and devoted son, Jarrod Russell Harris; their granddaughters, Sadie Paige Harris and Charly Anne Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.