Emergency personnel work two collisions near I-59 weigh station

Two collisions near the weigh station along Interstate 59 in Pearl River County snarled traffic in the north and south bound lanes Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. James Bolton said the first collision occurred in the south bound lane that afternoon when an 18-wheeler slowed suddenly so it could turn into the weigh station. At that time, a while sedan following behind failed to stop, collied with the rear of the 18 wheeler and was then impacted by a pickup truck.

The driver of the white sedan was transported, but no other injuries were reported.

While emergency personnel were clearing the south bound lane, another multiple vehicle collision occurred in the north bound lane, involving a tow truck and several other vehicles, closing traffic in the north bound lane.

No fatalities were reported in either collision, but traffic was snarled for at least an hour.