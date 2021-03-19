Clegg, Logan Lead Bulldogs To Best Finish Of The Year

OPELIKA, Ala. – Mississippi State’s men’s golf team played the final holes of a suspended third round at the Tiger Invitational on Wednesday morning.

The Bulldogs finished at 4-under for both the round and tournament, climbing into eighth place in Round 3. It was MSU’s best finish of the year and best score against par of the spring semester.

“I’m really proud of this team and the fight we showed this week,” head coach Dusty Smith said. “I thought we took some nice steps forward and learned from our last experiences a little bit this week.”

Ford Clegg led the way, claiming his fourth top-10 finish of the year. The junior finished tied for sixth with a 7-under 209 for the tournament, marking his best score against par since firing a 12-under 198 to win the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in October. He finished the third round with a score of 68, which is his eighth round under 70 this year.

With three holes remaining, Hunter Logan ended Tuesday’s competition at 1-under. He shot even par the rest of the way on Wednesday to finish in a tie for 20th, his best finish of the season.

“Ford and Hunter did a great job setting the pace for our team this week,” Smith added. “We were able to play our best round in the toughest conditions which shows me we have a tough and resilient team. We look forward to hosting our home event next week and will be preparing for it over the upcoming days.”

Austin Fulton and Garrett Johnson finished the tournament tied for 56th, shooting a three-round total of 221. Loïc Ettlin shot his best round of the tournament with a 73 and finished at 223 over the three days.

Austin Vukovits tied for 72nd as an individual, shooting 224 after carding a 76 in Round 3.

The Bulldogs will host their annual home event, The Old Waverly Collegiate, on March 26-28 in West Point, Mississippi.

