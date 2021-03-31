March 30, 2021

Cheryl Lynne Jarrell of Nicholson, Mississippi, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the age of 64, with family by her side.

Cheryl was a lifelong resident of Nicholson and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was very active in church and had a strong Christian faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Jarrell Seals (Herman, II); brothers, Patrick Anderson, David Anderson (Elaine), and Tommy Anderson (Melaine); sister, Desiree Young; aunt, Elizabeth Frierson; grandson, Herman E. Seals, III.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, James Ira Jarrell; parents, Nevel Patrick Anderson, Sr. and Joann Lusco Anderson.

A heavenly celebration will be on her husband’s birthday, at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Nicholson, Saturday, April 3, 2021 with visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. and following to Turtleskin Cemetery. Service will be officiated by Bro. Randall Childs. Masks are required at all times.

