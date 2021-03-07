Bulldogs go to 2nd OT to win 2nd straight

PERKINSTON — After seeing a 17-point lead disappear, Gulf Coast bounced back from getting behind and gutting out an 89-80 double-overtime victory over Hinds at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

“We’ve talked about that third-quarter drought, but these girls are used to holding the ball in high school,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “We’ve got to have good possessions here, and we have to take advantage. We got a little rattled and let the lead slip away, but we were able to reel them back in and they continued fighting.”

Sharisse Bridges (Fr., Jackson/Callaway) hit game-tying baskets in the final minute of regulation and the first overtime. She finished with a team-high 22 points.

Alisha Tucker (Fr., McComb/McComb) had 14 of her 18 points in the first half, and Kelsi Jackson added 17 and Aniya Saddler had 14. It was the biggest offensive outburst of the season for the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-6 MACCC South).

Gulf Coast led by eight at halftime, and an 8-0 run early in the third quarter put the Bulldogs up 47-30. Hinds (0-7, 0-7) battled back and cut the lead to nine heading into the fourth.

The Bulldogs tied the game at 62 with 1:26 left in regulation, then took the lead with 37.1 left with two free throws.

The Bulldogs fed Bridges on the right block with 27.8 seconds left, and she made the bucket but missed the free throw.

Gulf Coast was down 74-72 with 17.3 seconds left in the first regulation and again went to Bridges in the lane and her bucket with 10 seconds left forced another extra session.

“Sharisse was that diamond in the rough,” Adams said. “People didn’t want to take the chance on her because of her weight, but she’s bought in and lost 55 pounds. I’m always gonna brag about that because she has a journey, and I’m excited to be part of her journey at Gulf Coast.”

Gulf Coast scored the first seven points in the second overtime and never looked back.

The Bulldogs travel to Summit on Monday to play Southwest. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

