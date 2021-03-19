Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital on March 19, 2021
Hannah Justine Taylor Clark and Austin Wayne Clark are proud to announce the birth of their son, Avery Judson Clark, on February 25, 2021.
Kayleigh Marie Moon and Tyler James’ Williams are proud to announce the birth of their son, Jonah Edward Williams, on March 18, 2021.
