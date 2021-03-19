Biloxi police looking for two missing juveniles

On 18 March 2021, the Biloxi Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Carrol Drive for the report of a missing 8-year-old Juvenile. It was determined by responding Officers that 8-year-old Endiah Odom left with her 13-year-old brother Emoni Odom at approximately 2100 hrs. Emoni Odom was reported and listed as a runaway earlier this date. Emoni returned home and asked his younger sister to come with him, which she did willingly. The parents were upstairs and had no knowledge of Endiah leaving with Emoni, until another sibling told them what happened. Biloxi Officers canvased the area and checked all known places where Emoni has runaway to before. Endiah is described as a black female 5’0 tall heavyset with long braided hair. She was last seen wearing white pajama pants with a white shirt (possibly a hooded sweatshirt). Emoni is described as a black male 5’10” tall approximately 210 lbs and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating both Endiah and Emoni Odom recent pictures of both are depicted below.