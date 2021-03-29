Biloxi PD asks for help identifying boat burglary suspect

The Biloxi Police Department is currently investigating an alleged burglary of a boat that occurred on 25 Mar 2021 in the 600 block of Beach BL. Biloxi, MS. Depicted is an image of a light skinned black male with red or orange hair believed to be the suspect in this incident.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us , Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com