Biloxi PD asking for help to identify this suspect

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your help in identifying an unknown W/F who allegedly took a purse, without permission. After taking the purse, she then walked to the restroom and took items from the purse. The reported incident took place in the 100 block of Beach Blvd. The incident took place on March 5, 2021 at about 11am. The female suspect was described as wearing a camouflage shirt, torn blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.