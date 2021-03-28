Beach Slotted at AVCA No. 3 For Third Straight Week
BATON ROUGE – After a perfect 5-0 weekend hosting the LSU Beach Invitational, the Tigers (16-2) held steady as the No. 3 team in the AVCA Coaches Poll for the third consecutive week.
This is the 10th poll in a row that LSU has been featured inside the top-three, dating back to the final poll of the 2019 season.
LSU won its only match against a ranked opponent over the weekend against No. 16 South Carolina in a battle of the only two SEC schools with beach volleyball programs. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 15 in this week’s poll.
Florida State (17-0) and USC (10-0) remained as the nation’s top two teams and UCLA came in at No. 4.
LSU has a bye week before heading to the west coast next weekend for a Saturday double-header at UCLA and a Sunday double-header at USC. Florida State will make the same trip out west, competing against UCLA and USC on the opposite days as LSU, meaning the nation’s top four teams for the entirety of the season so far will be competing in Los Angeles that weekend.
“To have two weeks to really get after it and to focus on some things we can be better at before we have a really big test is a huge opportunity,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We don’t get this opportunity very often. We’re looking forward to the chance to build on what we saw.”
AVCA Poll
No. Team
1 Southern Cal (12)
2 Florida State (2)
3 LSU
4 UCLA
5 Cal Poly
6 Loyola Marymount
7 Pepperdine
8 Grand Canyon
9 TCU
10 Hawai’i
11 Cal
12 FAU
13 FIU
14 Arizona
15 South Carolina
16 Stetson
17 Georgia State
18 Stanford
19 Long Beach State
20 Florida Gulf Coast
Ole Miss Soccer Moves Up Match with Georgia Southern
OXFORD, Miss. – With the possibility of severe weather in the area, Ole Miss soccer’s non-conference match against Georgia Southern has... read more