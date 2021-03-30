Baseball Drops Series Finale to Louisiana Tech 8-7

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Parker Bates delivered a run-scoring single in the top of eighth which erased a late Southern Miss comeback and put No. 21 Louisiana Tech up for good in a 8-7 series-clinching victory over the Golden Eagles Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles fell to 14-9 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA play and return to action and C-USA play on the road at UTSA Thursday through Saturday for a series in San Antonio. The Bulldogs improved to 17-6 and 3-1.

Southern Miss jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two frames. Charlie Fischer and Will McGillis each delivered RBI singles in the first and added two more in the second on a run-scoring single from Reed Trimble and its final run courtesy of a Bulldog error.

The Bulldogs, though, rallied for a run in the third on a Bates RBI single, and then tied the game in the sixth as they collected three runs on only two hits and took advantage of a couple of Southern Miss miscues that helped them tie the game.

LA Tech then took the lead one inning later on a RBI double from Steele Netterville and a sacrifice fly from Manny Garcia. The final run of the frame scored via a passed ball.

A three-run rally in the seventh tied the game as Southern Miss opened the frame on a walk to Reece Ewing , a double by Danny Lynch and a walk to McGillis to load the bases. Pinch hitter Billy Garrity plated the first run with a sacrifice fly, before getting a run via a wild pitch and a single by Trimble.

Golden Eagle reliever Garrett Ramsey , who allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks with a strikeout over 2/3 of an inning suffered the loss. Drew Boyd got the start and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with a strikeout over five-plus innings in a no decision.

Reliever Kyle Griffen (2-1) threw a scoreless inning allowing a hit, a walk and a strikeout to earn the win for the visitors. Tyler Follis then registered the final four outs with two strikeouts to earn his second save.