Arrest reports from March 6 to 9

Brandy Carter, 27, 18 Harvey Anderson Rd., Poplarville; arrested March 6, by PRCSO for domestic violence.

Willie Roger Johnson, 45, 104 C. Eager St., Clinton; arrested March 6 by PRCSO, for contempt of court.

Ladarius Tramll Jones, 26, 214 Sunset, Waynesboro; arrested March 6 by Picayune PD, for two counts of possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and probation violation.

Vardell Chauvah Jones, 24, 213 S. Haugh Ave.; arrested March 6, for possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to distribute.

Nicky Lemoine, 42, 104 Meadowwood Dr.; arested March 6, for DUI.

Nicholas Curry, 33, 18 Harvey Anderson, Poplarville; arrested March 7 by PRCSO, for simple domestic violence and animal cruelty.

Lori Noelle Gowdy, 29, 303 Bruce St.; arrested March 7 by Picayune PD, for disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and resisting arrest by fleeing and arrested March 19 by Picayune PD for trespassing. .

Fredrick Alan Hartfield, 59, 166 Hartfield Rd., Poplarville; arrested March 7 by PRCSO for controlled substance violation.

Alexis Rose McCarthy, 23, 56 Preacher Powell Rd., Carriere; arrested March 7 by Picayune PD for possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffery Armaurd McDowell, 30, 1210 Pinewood Dr.; arrested March 7, for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Decorion Devon Myers, 26, 2105 Cousin St.; arrested March 7 for armed robbery.

Edward Beckmann, 57, 1408 N. Atlanta St., Metarie, La.; arrested March 8 by PRCSO for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Linda Louise Graves, 27, 2604 Nina Dr.; arrested March 8, for shoplifting.

Tony Curtis Herring, 39, 1553 Section Line Rd.; arrested March 8 by Picayune PD for controlled substance violation and driving while license suspended.

Mia Michelle Mitchell, 37, 602 E. Canal St.; arrested March 8 by Picayune PD, for public drunk/profanity and indecent exposure.

Randy Bassett, 34, 1216 Crestwood Dr.; arrested March 9 by PRCSO for sale transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Mariah Monique Brown, 27, 15318 Oneal Rd., Gulfport; arrested March 9 by PRCSO for embezzelment.

Nicholos Curry, 33, 18 Harvey Anderson Rd., Poplarville; arrested March 9, for simple domestic violence and animal cruelty.

Stacie Dawn Davis, 22, 3 Joyce Lumpkin Rd.; arrested March 9 by PRCSO for two controlled substance violations.

Robert Lloyd Heath, 43, 16 Gateway Dr.; arrested March 9, for no driver’s license and possession of paraphernalia.

Shane Michael Lamartina, 34, 88 Herb Lee Fred Spiers Rd., Carriere; arrested March 9, for probation violation.