Arrest reports for March 10 to 14

Robin Rennee Causey, 41, 3151 Jackson Landing Rd., Apt. 41; arrested March 10 by PRCSO for probation violation.

Andrea Christine Hawkins, 37, 103 N. Greene St.; arrested March 10, by PRCSO for malicious mischief and disorderly conduct.

Jessica Lynn Mark, 38, 201 Forest St.; arrested March 10 by Picayune PD for contempt of court and residential burglary.

Stephanie Rose Spiers, 39, 17240 Camillia St., Kiln; arrested March 10 by PRCSO for contempt of court.

Beau Barrilleaux, 45, 114 Bacum Rd., Carriere; arrested March 11, for DUI.

Christian Emile Bono, 29, 48 Horseshoe Lane; arrested March 11 by Picayune PD for commercial burglary and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Sabrina Latorya Cenales, 28, 5014 28th St., Apt. 610, Gulfport; arrested March 11, by PRCSO for malicious mischief.

Megan Mitchell, 34, 30 Lewis Farm Dr.; arrested March 11 for possession of a controlled substance.

Blannie William West, 32, 1232 Rock Ranch Rd.; arrested March 11, for trespassing; arrested March 16 by Picayune PD for trespassing and arrested March 21, by Picayune PD for trespassing.

Brian Edward Wright, 43, 85 Powe Rd., Purvis; arrested March 11 by PRCSO for domestic violence and arrested March 18 by Picayune PD for contempt of court.

Kevin Rashawn Adams, 33, Short Chapel, Carson; arrested March 12, by PRCSO for possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Deunte Cooper, 34, 2314 Walker St.; arrested March 12 by PRCSO for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Gray Prentice Courtland, 52, 1262 NE Industrial Park Rd., Meridian; arrested March 12, by Picayune PD for careless driving.

Robert Joseph Ellermann, 42, 8939 Wateka Dr., Houston, Texas; arrested March 12, by PRCSO for resisting arrest by fleeing, five counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and tampering with physical evidence.

Verner Larry Entrekin, 77, 109 Lee St., Carriere; arrested March 12, by PRCSO for sexual battery of a child younger than 14.

Michael Bryan Fisher, 36, 293 Ceaser Rd.; arrested March 12, by PRCSO for two counts of sale transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Lloyd Justin Hall, 30, 315 Fannie St.; arrested March 12 by PRCSO for probation violation.

Alexander Cole Hendrix, 30, 113 Liberty Rd.; arrested March 12 for improper equipment, driving while license suspended, no insurance, three counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and shoplifting.

Alvin Hurd Jarvis, 65, 76 Burton Rd., Poplarville; arrested March 12 by Poplarville PD for driving while license suspended.

Stanley Harold Johnson, 55, 6066 E. Holmes St., Bay St. Louis; arrested March 12 for four counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Marty Reese Lee, 58, 10 Marlene Loop, Lumberton; arrested March 12, for controlled substance violation.

Jose Morales-Gonzales, 38, homeless; arrested March 12 by United States Marshals.

Angel Olivares-Cayetano, 38, 515 Church St., Nacadogches, Texas; arrested March 12 by United States Marshals.

Joshua Corey Pearson, 34, 22 Barnett Rd.; arrested March 12 by PRCSO for probation violation.

Mary Anice Penton, 56, 1801 Highway 11 S. Lot 4; arrested March 12 by Picayune PD for contempt of court.

Brandon Lamar Robinson, 28, 635 Carroll Ave., Bay St. Louis; arrested March 12, by PRCSO for armed robbery.

Christopher Ross Aaron, 28, 132 Browning Circle; arrested March 13 by PRCSO for contempt of court and controlled substance violation.

Alfred Dwayne Clark, 53, 64 Hickory Lane, Carriere; arrested March 13, for failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving without headlights, reckless driving and no insurance.

Sara Kekko, 34, 418 Bales Ave.; arrested March 13, for possession of a controlled substance and possession beer/wine in a dry county.

Jhy Bedwell, 32, 25280 Katie Dr.; arrested March 14 by Picayune PD for careless driving, and arrested March 16 for improper equipment, no driver’s license and careless driving

Melissa Ann Hanna, 52, 332 Old Spanish Trail, Waveland; arrested March 14, by Picayune PD for disturbing the peace.

Rachel Regina Hart, 39, 3016 21st St, Gulfport; arrested March 14, by PRCSO for controlled substance violation.

Jay Michael Herring, 58, 266 Holcomb Carroll Rd.; arrested March 14, for controlled substance violation.

Alexandra Hirons, 28, 52 Scogin Lane, McNeill; arrested March 14 for possession of marijuana.