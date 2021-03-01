Arrest Reports collected from the Picayune Police Department Jan. 28, 2021
Cherise Ashley Cialona, 31, 52 George Wells Rd., Carriere, Miss.; arrested Jan. 7, for possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness.
Ricky Withrow, 27, 1346 Lick Branch Sandy River, W. Va.; arrested Jan. 9, for leaving the scene of an accident and willful trespassing.
Patrick Ryan Tezeno, 36, 715 S. Haugh Ave. Q-135, Miss.; arrested Jan. 10, for driving under the influence and open beer.
Nichole Carol Sullivan, 46, 91 Island Rd.; arrested Jan. 12, for possession of a controlled substance.
Janet L. Ward, 53, 35020 Mockingbird, Pearl River, La.; arrested Jan. 13, for shoplifting less than $500.
Destine Marie Nores, 23, 27 Sunny Acres Rd., Carriere, Miss.; arrested Jan. 14, for shoplifting.
Sidney Mitchell, 75, 19 Luther Walker Rd.; arrested Jan. 15, for driving under the influence.
Andrea Christine Hawkins, 37, 1219 Goodyear Blvd.; arrested Jan. 15, for public drunkenness.
Davien Magee, 21, 711 North Beech St.; arrested Jan. 15, for malicious mischief.
Dealice Cunnigham Deandrea, 21, 700 North Main St.; arrested Jan. 15, for possession with intent to distribute.
Leon Lama Washington, 28, 802 S. Main St.; arrested Jan. 15, for possession with intent to distribute.
Tyler Blake Rendon, 26, address unknown; arrested Jan. 16, for shoplifting less than $500.
James Walters Ferguson, 34, 927 Central Ave.; arrested Jan. 17, for possession of a controlled substance.
Stanley Jerome Aultman, 39, 722 Third St.; arrested Jan. 21, for shoplifting.
Larry Gene Gonzalez, 30, 2118 Crestwood Dr.; arrested Jan. 22, for suspended driver’s license DUI and domestic violence simple assault.
Brittany Dawn Adams, 30, 217 S. Main Ave.; arrested Jan. 23, for shoplifting and false identifying information.
Clifford Eugene Marshall, 57, 3339 Highway 43 N.; arrested Jan. 24, for public drunkenness.
Linda Louise Graves, 27, 2610 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested Jan. 25, for trespass of real property.
Danteria Terrell Noel, 37, 1121 Martin Luther King Blvd.; arrested Jan. 26, for disorderly conduct failure to comply.
Arrest reports collected from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 22, 2021
Matthew Anthony Helmstetter, 20, 101 Beaverwood Rd., arrested Jan. 28, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.