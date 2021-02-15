Winter weather related closures

All Pearl River County offices are closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday due to the winter weather.

County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin said the county did not want to take any risks with icy roads.

The city of Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen was scheduled to hold a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss declaring a local emergency due to the weather conditions. This story will be updated with the outcome of that meeting.

In Picayune, Coastal Environmental Services has suspended household waste and yard debris collection services on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Picayune City Hall social media. Waste services are set to resume Wednesday.