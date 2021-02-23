Two precinct locations will change for Picayune municipal election

Picayune voters in Precinct 2 and Precinct 5 should have received letters that their polling locations have changed.

Voters will get a chance to elect a new mayor and vote on city councilors in the upcoming primary for municipal elections on April 6. The general election will be June 8. Voters must be registered by March 8 to vote in the primary and by May 10 to vote in the general.

Two polling locations in Picayune will be different from the previous municipal election.

Precinct 2 is moving from the Central Fire Station located on South Loftin to First United Methodist Church located on North Haugh Avenue. City Clerk Amber Hinton said the reason for the move is both convenience and the need for a bigger space.

Precinct 5 moved from Chimney Square on Goodyear Boulevard to the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library, located across the street from Chimney Square. Hinton said that move was to be consistent with the county’s polling places, which was also moved from Chimney Square to the library prior to the last county election.

Precinct locations are not always the same for elections run by the county and city, but both locations should be listed on a voter’s voter registration card.

Voters in Precinct 2 and Precinct 5 should all have already received new voter registration cards in the mail with the address of their new polling location, said Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes.

The other three precinct locations are the same as the previous municipal election. Precinct 1 is at Fire Station #1, located at 2233 Adcox Rd., Precinct 3 is at the National Guard Armory located at 1300 Hwy. 11 S. and Precinct 4 is at South Side Elementary located at 900 Goodyear Blvd.

Poplarville’s elections are at large and there is one polling place for municipal elections, which is Poplarville City Hall, located at the intersection of Highway 26 and Main Street. It has not changed since the last municipal election.