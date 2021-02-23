February 18, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Thomas “Sonny” Henry Mardis, Jr., age 52, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery. The family asks that you wear a face mask and practice social distancing if you are able to attend.

Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Jake Roudkovski and Rev. Donald Balch will officiate the service.

A native of Biloxi, MS, Sonny was an engineering manager at Arcosa Marine and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He was also a member of Picayune on Stage, and performed in many plays over the years. He loved fishing with his Daddy and his children, the New Orleans Saints, Wolverine, Firefly, Star Wars, Star Trek, westerns and Blue Bloods. He also loved spending time with his wife and children, playing video games with his children, and scouting around Picayune for yard sales with his Mama on Saturday mornings. Friday nights would find him sitting around his fire pit with his Daddy listening to Picayune Memorial High School football games, and any night of the week with friends and family, talking for hours. He was firm in his faith and lived a Christ-like witness to all he met. He was the best son, brother, husband, father and uncle his family could ever ask for.

Everyone he met loved Sonny.

He was preceded in death by his Daddy, Thomas “Tommy” Henry Mardis, Sr., and his son, Ryan Joseph Locklear.

Left to cherish his memory are his Mama, Donnie Faye Johnson Mardis; his wife, Cynthia Angela Mrozek Mardis; his children, Sean Mardis, Justin Locklear and Allison Locklear; his sister, Karen Mardis Balch and husband, Donald; and his nephews, Lane, Timothy and Kolby Balch.

Flowers can be ordered at the Picayune Florist and Gift Shoppe at 601-916-0741.

If you would prefer to assist the family in other ways, an account has been set up at Keesler Federal Credit Union in Picayune, MS with Sean Mardis as beneficiary. This account is to help with Sean’s college education and family needs. Please call (228) 385-5500 for more information.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.