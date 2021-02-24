Shutout, Run-Rule Victories Cap The Snowman For No. 22 MSU

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State softball closed The Snowman: Alex Wilcox Memorial on a high note on Monday posting a shutout victory and a run-rule victory in two games.

The No. 22/24 Bulldogs (4-1) defeated Missouri State, 5-0, then cruised to a 10-1 victory over Mississippi Valley State in five innings.

Aspen Wesley was dominant in her first appearance of the year. The sophomore threw 5.0 scoreless innings in the start against the Bears while striking out a career-high eight batters.

“Aspen looked great,” head coach Samantha Ricketts said. “She’s really earned that start. She’s been lights out at practice the last couple of weeks. I really loved her confidence and maturity out there. We saw a lot of growth from her in the abbreviated season last year. That’s what she’s done her whole life. She’s a winner. She’s got five state championships to her name, and that’s all she knows how to do. She didn’t try to do too much. She just pitched her game.”

Offensively, State got multi-hit games from Chloe Malau’ulu, Carter Spexarth, Anna Kate Segars and Montana Davidson. Segars drove in a pair of runs, while Davidson and Spexarth each added one.

In the nightcap, Mia Davidson got things started early with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. From there, State never looked back. The Bulldogs scored two more in the second and put up a six spot in the third. Montana Davidson again collected a pair of hits, and Brylie St. Clair was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Grace Fagan came on in relief and struck out three of the eight batters she faced in 2.0 hitless innings.

Quotables

Samantha Ricketts on the bottom of the lineup’s production:

“We love to use the nine holes as another lead off. You know someone with some speed that can stand in and hit a ball to outfield but also drop it right to third base. There’s just a lot of tools for Brylie [St. Clair]. I think she is going to get better and better. For her it’s just another leadoff spot for us to be on base in front of Chole [Malau’ulu], Mia [Davidson] and Fa [Leilua]. That way it really turns the lineup around. I thought Montana [Davidson] had a great game as well. The faster we get back to the big bats at the top will always be clutch for us. Good RBIs from them in both games as well.”

Mia Davidson on the Bulldog reserves earning at-bats late:

“It’s a great feeling to know they can do it, and they had the confidence going in there. It’s amazing how they come in here acting like they have been there before. It is a great feeling. All of these freshmen and sophomores are very mature, and I can’t wait to see what they do in the future.”

Quick Hitters

Montana Davidson – Went 4-for-5 on Monday with a two RBIs … Stole a base against MVSU … Extended her hitting streak to four games … Batted .636 over the four games of The Snowman (7-for-11) with a .909 slugging percentage and four RBIs.

Chloe Malau’ulu – Doubled twice against Missouri State … Stole two bases against MVSU … Extended her hitting streak to four games and has reached base safely in 11 straight dating back to 2020.

Brylie St. Clair – Started and went 2-for-3 at the plate against the Devilettes with a stolen base … Drove in two runs.

Anna Kate Segars – Went 2-for-3 against Missouri State with two RBIs … Has reached base safely in 13 straight games dating back to 2020.

Fa Leilua – Batted .400 (4-for-10) with a .700 slugging percentage and drew four walks over the four games of The Snowman.

Aspen Wesley – Threw 5.0 scoreless innings against Missouri State, striking out eight in her season debut.

Emily Williams – Posted a 0.00 ERA in 6.0 innings of work during The Snowman … Held opponents to a .048 batting average in her two appearances.

Missouri State Scoring Recap

Bottom 3

Chlow Malau’ulu was hit by a pitch to lead off. She was tagged out at second on a fielder’s choice allowing Mia Davidson to reach. Fa Leilua advanced Davidson to second with a walk. Carter Spexarth then singled up the middle. Advancing to second on the throw, she drove in Davidson for the first run of the game. Leilua took third as well. Leilua and Spexarth then scored two runs on a double to left field from Anna Kate Segars.

Missouri State 0, Mississippi State 3

Bottom 5

With one out, Spexarth singled down the left field line. Allison Florian, pinch running for Spexarth, advanced to second when Segars singled to the pitcher. Paige Cook singled through the left side to score Florian. Cook and Segars took second and third, respectively on the throw home. Montana Davidson drove in Segars with a bloop single over the shortstop.

Missouri State 0, Mississippi State 5

MVSU Scoring Recap

Bottom 1

Chloe Malau’ulu led off with a single up the middle. Mia Davidson followed with a two-run homer to center field.

Mississippi Valley 0, Mississippi State 2

Top 2

Keisha White doubled down the right field line and advanced to third based on a passed ball. She then scored on a second passed ball.

Mississippi Valley 1, Mississippi State 2

Bottom 2

Montana Davidson beat out an infield single to shortstop. She advanced to third on a single from Brylie St. Clair. A wild pitch allowed the runners to take second and third. Malau’ulu reached on an error by the third baseman, allowing St. Clair and Montana Davidson to score.

Mississippi Valley 1, Mississippi State 4

Bottom 3

Anna Kate Segars was hit by a pitch to open the frame. Paige Cook walked pushing Segars to second. Montana Davidson singled to left to bring home Segars and advance Cook to third. Montana Davidson then stole second base before Jackie McKenna walked to load the bases. St. Clair brought home Cook and Montana Davidson with a single, while McKenna moved up to third. St. Clair stole second base, and Malau’ulu walked to load the bases again. Mia Davidson singled and the runners went station to station with McKenna scoring. Fa Leilua grounded out to second base. The Devilettes tried to turn two but threw the ball away and both St. Clair and Malau’ulu scored.

Mississippi Valley 1, Mississippi State 10

On Deck

The Bulldogs will host Mississippi Valley State again on Wednesday, Feb. 24. First pitch against is set for 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.