Picayune softball drops game against Pass Christian

Picayune’s bats came alive against Pass Christian Saturday afternoon, but it was the Lady Pirates who emerged victorious 9-7.

Kylie Burnette got the start for the Lady Maroon Tide on the mound and went the full 7 innings while recording 8 strikeouts.

The junior pitched a good game, but a couple defensive miscues ended up costing Picayune the win.

Head Coach Courtney Dickens said Burnette’s control and demeanor on the mound was a positive for the Lady Maroon Tide during the back and forth game.

“I thought Kylie pitched a good game and I thought she pitched well enough for us to win. To be honest she’s been throwing pretty well all year. I think she does a really good job of keeping her composure,” Dickens said.

Sarah Stockstill led Picayune offensively going 2-4 with two triples and was a major catalyst for the Lady Maroon Tide’s offense against Pass Christian.

However, there were several instances where Picayune had runners in scoring positions but couldn’t bring them home, and Dickens said that’ll be something the team looks to improve on moving forward.

“I don’t have the numbers to scrimmage (during practice), but normally that helps us because we can put runners in scoring position and make them hit them in. Even with me pitching batting practice, I’ll put base runners out there, give them a situation and have them drive those runs in. I know it’s not as game like, but we try to put them in pressure situations in practice so when things like that happen in a game they’re ready for it,” Dickens said.

Picayune’s next game will be against the Poplarville Lady Hornets at Poplarville on March 2.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.