Pearl River volleyball gets back to winning ways at Gadsden State

GADSDEN, Ala. — Pearl River was able to pick up a big road victory at Gadsden State on Monday, winning 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18).

“Tonight’s win was the result of a victory mindset,” head coach Haley Chatham said. “They have the talent and the tools. When they combine those things with belief in each other, they do great things.”

Pearl River (5-4 overall) fell behind early in the match when Gadsden State (2-5) came out victorious in set one, 25-18. The Wildcats swiftly evened the match by taking the second set over the Cardinals by a score of 25-19. After evening the score, Pearl River put its foot on the gas, routing Gadsden State in each of the next two sets by scores of 25-16 and 25-18.

Chatham credited setters Harleigh LaFontaine (Kiln; Hancock) and Avery Beth Durdin (Olive Branch; Lewisburg) for their performances.

“Our setters both made great decisions all night and created lots of opportunities for our hitters,” she said.

UP NEXT

Pearl River will return to Shivers Gymnasium on Friday, hosting Northwest in a doubleheader. The matches will begin at 3 p.m. and will be streamed at PRCCMedia.com/Gold.