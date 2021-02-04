Pearl River volleyball drops match to Coastal Alabama-South
BAY MINETTE, Ala. – Pearl River was unable to extend its win streak Tuesday, falling to Coastal Alabama-South 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18).
The Wildcats (2-1 overall) and Sun Chiefs (2-1) traded blows throughout the duration of Set 1. Pearl River had an early advantage 2-1 over the Sun Chiefs, before they stormed back to gain a 7-3 lead.
The lead for Coastal Alabama was extended to 15-8 later in the set, but the Wildcats didn’t quit. After rattling off nine consecutive points they were able to take the lead over the Sun Chiefs 17-15. The two teams went back and forth before Coastal Alabama eventually won the set 25-22.
The Sun Chiefs went on to claim the next two sets 25-16 and 25-18.
UP NEXT
The Wildcats will return to action this Saturday as they host Bevill State Community College at 1 p.m.
HOW TO TUNE IN
Most home events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.
Poplarville hoops picks up wins against Greene County
Poplarville went two for two against Greene County on the hardwood Tuesday night with both Hornet teams adding wins to... read more