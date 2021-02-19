Pearl River football launches Golden Gridiron Club

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — In an effort to improve fundraising along with creating a better connection to the Wildcat fan base, the Pearl River football team has launched the Golden Gridiron Club.

“We are more excited than ever to prepare for the 2021 Wildcat football season. The many hurdles that were crossed in 2020 only gave us greater appreciation and heightened excitement for what is to come in this new year,” PRCC coach Seth Smith said. “It is very clear that the standard of athletics and academics at Pearl River is very high. We are encouraged and motivated by the success of this institution. It is our mission to reach the standard already set by other sports and the administration here at PRCC.

“In order to bring in the very best and give them the ultimate experience, we need the support of our family, friends, local community, businesses and alumni. We are excited to launch the Golden Gridiron Club to allow an easy and convenient way for anyone to support our PRCC football mission. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the upcoming year.”

The Wildcats currently have four-tiered sponsorship packages plus customizable options to match any budget.

Supporters can also give any amount, whether it’s a one-time donation or a reoccurring gift.

For specifics on PRCC football’s sponsorship package and additional information, visit PRCCAthletics.com/ GoldenGridironClub or email DLSmith@PRCC.edu.