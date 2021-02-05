Pearl River Community College CTE recognized statewide

By Alexx Kennedy

PRCC Public Relations

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College has been named “#1 Best” Associates Degree Trade School in Mississippi for Electronics Engineering Technology and Industrial Production Technology according to tradecollege.org.

“These programs are examples of what happens when the right partnerships are in place,” Dean of Career and Technical Instruction FCC Dr. James David Collum said. “The students’ success from our Electronics and Industrial programs is a direct result of the combination of outstanding faculty, supportive administration, state of the art laboratories, and local industry support. I am proud that PRCC can provide the training needed to place students into high-earning careers.

“I am equally proud that PRCC can provide a trained workforce that attracts new businesses and industries to Mississippi.”

TradeCollege.org is a free resource for students seeking a career in the trades. They research and compile trade skills, study area information, career overviews, and more to compile rankings for institutions across the US to help students make a smart decision when considering their higher education.

“At Pearl River Community College our Career and Technical Education programs strive to be leaders in the industry,” Dean of Career and Technical Education Programs Dr. Edward Pinero said. “Education programs strive to be leaders in the industry. Our Electronics program is world class. Our faculty has the expertise and backgrounds to educate our students to a level that is second to none. This provides excellent career opportunities for our graduates. We are honored to receive this recognition.”

This ranking of the best associate’s degrees considers quality metrics such as time to graduate, average salary and debt levels of graduates.

Electronics Technology

Electronics Technology prepares individuals to support electrical engineers and other professionals in the design, development and testing of electrical circuits, devices and systems. Included is instruction in model and prototype development and testing; systems analysis and integration, including design, development of corrective and preventive maintenance techniques; application of engineering data; and the preparation of reports and test results.

Industrial Electronics

Industrial Electronics Technology is a two-year program designed to prepare students for a wide range of technical positions within the industrial manufacturing industry. The Industrial Electronics program is designed to prepare graduates for a career in the installation, maintenance, testing, and repair of industrial electrical and electronic equipment and systems. This program introduces the fundamentals of electricity, electronics, digital techniques, electrical power distribution, motor controls, fluid systems controls, programmable logic controllers, and instrumentation. Graduates will possess the skills necessary to enter the workforce as technicians in the fields of telephone service, industrial electronic and electrical servicing, plc and process control, industrial automation, and power distribution and as general electronic technicians. An Associate of Applied Science Degree is awarded upon successful completion of a minimum of 60 semester credit hours of approved course work.

These programs work closely with local industries to design their labs and align the curriculums to ensure that students will have the skills needed to be placed into a career with high earning potential.

In addition to the hands-on experience students receive in these classes and labs, many students have the opportunity to put their skills to practice by participating in paid internships with local manufacturers. To start the process of becoming a member of the Wildcat Family visit prcc.edu/admissions.