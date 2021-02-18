Laura Catherine “Cathy” Williams

February 14, 2021

Cathy Williams, age 67, was called to her heavenly home Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Cathy Williams was born February 5, 1954 in Savannah, GA. Her family moved to Picayune, MS in 1960 where they found a home that they would never leave. She formed a life in Picayune that would impact not only this community, but the world. Cathy lived out her faith as an adult by dedicating herself to the service of the church. She served on every committee that the church offered, ministered in the church as children’s director, WMU leader, finance chair, deacon’s wife, Sunday School teacher of all ages, VBS director, Awana teacher and Youth Minister for 10 years. Her service to her church will have an eternal impact in the Kingdom of God and this world. She served New Palestine Baptist Church for nearly 45 years, and she continued her service through the ministries of Goodyear Baptist Church for the final years of her life. She truly worked in the church until the day she was hospitalized, and she continued to share the light of God during her stay in the hospital. She was a strong survivor of breast cancer, and she showed great determination in her service through very difficult times. The Covid pandemic changed aspects of her life, but not once did it limit her service to the church and, more importantly, to God.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Edison Murphy Williams Jr., her youngest child, Joseph Seth Williams, both her parents, Randolf Lamar “Bill” Braddy, and Betty Jane “Bet” Braddy, and one brother, Randolf Lamar “Randy” Braddy.

She is survived in life by her two sons, Edison Murphy Williams III (Kimberly Denise “Kim” Williams), Jeremy Charles Williams (P.J. Hirschey Williams), and three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Victoria Williams, Makenna Elizabeth Williams, and Micah David Williams. She was also survived by one sister Betty Sue Braddy Villarreal (Arnold), one brother William Joseph “Willie” Braddy (Sandra Dodd Braddy), and nieces and nephews (Josh Braddy, Jana Braddy Burge, Paige Braddy, David Villarreal, Shelly Villarreal Rodriguez, Jill Braddy Anderson and Heidi Wilkerson Braddy). She is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and their children who have been a family filled with love for her throughout her life. In addition to her physical family, Cathy is survived by countless numbers of spiritual brothers, sisters and children upon whose lives she had an immeasurable impact.

Cathy was a woman of indomitable spirit, limitless energy, and a matchless heart for Christ and for people. She lived her life sharing the love of Christ with everyone with whom she came into contact—love flowed from her and people were drawn to that love. The Roman philosopher Seneca once said that “Life, if well-lived, is long enough.” None of us who had the opportunity to know and love Cathy Williams would agree that her life was long enough. However, anyone who knew her could see that hers was a life incredibly well-lived. The legacy that she leaves, not only through her children and grandchildren, but through the countless individuals whose lives have been impacted by hers, is immeasurable.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 20 at 11 a.m. at Goodyear Baptist Church. For safety reasons, in-person services will be limited to immediate family; however, the services will be live-streamed on Goodyear Baptist Church’s website (www.goodyearbaptist.com) as well as the Facebook pages of Goodyear Baptist and New Palestine Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that those wishing to honor her memory make donations to the missions ministry of Goodyear Baptist Church, whose goal is to serve those in need in our community; or to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Donations to Goodyear may be made online through their website: www.goodyearbaptist.com or by mail to Goodyear Baptist Church 2710 Highway 43 South Picayune, MS 39466. Donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation may be made online at https://fundraise.nbcf.org/give/251086/#!/donation/checkout or by mail to National Breast Cancer Foundation PO Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267-8572.

