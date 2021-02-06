Hornets pick up important district wins against Forrest County

Poplarville and Forrest County battled on the hardwood Friday night with the Hornets winning both games.

Girls

The Lady Hornets won 57-38 in a physical game where Poplarville took advantage of an undersized Forrest County team on the boards and in the paint.

Poplarville’s veterans showed up on senior night with Nashanti Tillman and Deanna Freeman both putting in good performances.

The Lady Hornets pushed the ball all night, and were able to force some turnovers as well that resulted in easy lay ups at the rim.

“On offense we executed as much as we needed to because we didn’t have to run that many set plays. We were able to penetrate with the ball and get easy points around the basket so we did alright there,” Head Coach Robin Jeffries said.

The team will now start preparation for the district tournament, which will start next week.

Boys

A strong performance defensively helped the Hornets win handily against the Aggies 55-30.

Head Coach Run Bowen said his team showed great intensity on the defensive end of the floor to hold Forrest County to just 30 points.

Bowen wanted his players to come out with effort and the Hornets answered the call, especially senior guard Torry Polk who took on the facilitator role to great effect against Forrest County.

“That’s a tough hard nosed kid. Having him lead the show at times is good for the other guys because they trust him,” Bowen said.

The win against Forrest County split the season series, and may help the Hornets’ seeding when the district tournament begins next week.