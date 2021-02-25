February 23, 2021

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Poplarville, MS, for Frank “Burnie”Tillman, age 62, of Poplarville, MS, who died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his home. A native of Poplarville, MS, Frank was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Survivors include: his mother Betty Jean Tillman of Poplarville, MS; two brothers, Gregory Tillman and Dwayne (Marios) Tillman both of Picayune, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by father Frank F. Tillman, one brother, Melvin Tillman.

Burial in Rose Park Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.