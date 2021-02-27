Foster’s Late Game Winner Lifts Soccer Over Samford

OXFORD, Miss. – Channing Foster’s game-winner in the 83rd minute propelled Ole Miss soccer to its first win of the 2021 spring season as the Rebels defeated Samford, 1-0, at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.

Foster scored the lone goal of the evening, sending a rocket off her left foot up and into the back of the net. It marked the Senior’s fourth game-winning goal of the season and the 34th goal of her Rebel career.

Ole Miss (5-5-0) doubled Samford’s (0-1-1) offensive production with 10 shots, four of which were on goal. The senior duo of Foster and Molly Martin combined for five of the shots.

The Rebels had a bit of a slow start in the first half. Mo O’Connor and Martin had open looks from the top of the box, but both sent their shots just over the crossbar.

Foster and Madisyn Pezzino tested the Samford keeper as the first half came to a close. Pezzino tried to sneak one by off the left foot, but McAslan was there for the save. Ole Miss controlled the ball well and held a 6-2 shot advantage over the Bulldogs after 45 minutes of play.

Samford came out in the second half and tested Ashley Orkus with two shots in the early minutes. The SEC Goalkeeper of the Year remained calm and finished the match with a clean sheet, recording two saves.

Ole Miss then adjusted and retook the edge in possession. After three different Rebels fired off shots late, Foster finally connected, netting the game-winner in the 83rd minute. The Rebels were able to protect their lead for the final seven minutes of the contest and controlled the ball well down the stretch.

The Rebels are back in action in Oxford on Sunday, hosting the 23rd iteration of the derby with Memphis. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network +.

