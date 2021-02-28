Football Announces Spring Dates; Spring Game on April 17

BATON ROUGE – LSU opens spring practice on Tuesday, March 16 in the first of what will be 15 practices over a five week span for the Tigers.

LSU will close out the spring with the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 17. Kickoff time and further details about the spring game will be released in the coming weeks.

LSU, under sixth-year coach Ed Orgeron , return 33 players who started at least one game in 2020. The Tigers closed out the 2020 season with back-to-back wins over No. 7 Florida and Ole Miss to finish 5-5 overall.

Among LSU’s returning offensive starters include record-setting wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and All-America candidate offensive lineman Ed Ingram . Boutte se the SEC record for receiving yards in a game with 308 and three TDs on 14 catches in the season-finale against Ole Miss.

?Defensively, LSU returns arguably the top two cornerbacks in college football in Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks . Stingley, a two-time first team All-America, and Ricks, a freshman All-America in 2020, have combined for 10 interceptions.

In addition, LSU’s entire defensive line from 2020 returns intact, a group that includes Ali Gaye , who ranked No. 6 in the SEC in tackles for loss with 9.5 a year ago, along with Andre Anthony , who led the Tigers and finished ninth in the SEC in sacks with 5.5.

Other key dates for the Tigers in the spring include the school’s annual Pro Day on March 31 and the National L Club Spring Game on April 17.

2021 LSU Spring Practice Dates

Week 1: March 16, 18, 20

Week 2: March 23, 25, 27

Week 3: March 30, April 1

Week 4: April 6, 8, 10

Week 5: April 13, 15, 16, 17

Pro Day: March 31

Spring Game: April 17