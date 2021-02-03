January 23, 2021

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. Psalms 23:1

Dorothy N. Guillotte, 79, of Picayune will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Church of Christ, 2005 Cooper Road, Picayune, MS. Rev. Jerome DeJurnett will officiate at the service.

Dorothy N. Guillotte was born October 30, 1941 to the late Silas Smith and the late Bertha Mae Haralson in Tylertown, MS. She attended G. W. Carver High School. She accepted Christ as her Savior and joined Rose of Sharon COGIC under the leadership of Elder Simmons. Later she joined St. Matthews Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Michael Kelley.

Dorothy was united in holy matrimony to the late Louis Guillotte. Her previous employment included many years as a housekeeping custodian at Crosby Memorial Hospital; and before retirement she worked for a short while as a nurse’s aide for Mississippi Home Health. Dorothy was a very friendly, outgoing person who loved her family. She loved spending time alone; mostly watching Karate movies.

Dorothy N. Guillotte departed this life for her eternal rest on Friday, January 23, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Guillotte; her parents, Silas Smith and Bertha Mae Haralson; one son, Aundrea DeJurnett; and other loved ones.

She will be cherished and truly missed by her devoted children, Linda Williams (Roger), of Picayune, Emma Garcilazo (Gary), of Killeen, TX, Rev. Jerome DeJurnett (Jackie), of Camden, TN, Sharon Alexander (Russell), of San Bernardino, CA, and Vanessa Bright, of Picayune; one beloved sister, Avenell Bell, of Houston, TX; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home