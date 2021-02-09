February 9, 2021

Candidates for city of Picayune’s mayoral and council election, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 9:09 am Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The following candidates have qualified for the upcoming election within the city of Picayune.

Candidates are listed in alphabetic order by last name.

Candidates running for mayor include: Jim Luke (R), Leaverne Guy (D) and Tammy Valente (R)

Council Precinct 1: Antha Mitchell (R) and Anna Turnage (R)

Council Precinct 2: Lynn Bumpers (D) and Dimitri Johnson (D)

Council Precinct 3: David Smith (D) and Jan Stevens (R)

Council Precinct 4: Larry Breland (D) and Vernon Robinson (D)

Council Precinct 5: Larry Cagle (R), Frank Ford (R) and Robert May (R)

Primary Election Day will be April 6. If needed, a runoff will be held April 27.

The general election will be June 8, and winners will begin their terms in municipal office July 1.

 

