February 23, 2021

Funeral service will be held Sunday, February, 28, 2021 at 1 p.m., in Baylous Funeral Home, for Brady Lee Richardson, age 64, of Picayune, MS, who died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Oshcner Northshore Hospital, Slidell, LA. He was a native of Picayune, MS.

Rev. Donald Hart will officiate at the service. Burial will be in the Picayune Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

Survivors include: three brothers, Roderick Williams and Terry Williams both of Picayune, MS, Andre Richardson of Maryland; three sisters, Valeria Davis and Nichole Williams both of Picayune, MS, Cynthia Way of Stockbridge, GA; a dedicated aunt, Martha Murdock, and a special cousin, Angela Murdock, both of Slidell, LA, special nephew, Devante “Tio” Williams, his guardian angels, Ciara Richardson, Matilda Williams and Takiya “TK” Williams, a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Brady Richardson and Johnnie Mae Williams, brothers, Kenneth and Ricky Richardson.

Walk through viewing will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Baylous Funeral Home, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.