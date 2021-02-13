Bill to name portion of highway after Lt. Boutte passes Senate

The Mississippi House of Representatives passed a bill this week to dedicate a stretch of highway to Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Michael Boutte.

Boutte was fatally shot while responding to a call on Feb. 1.

The bill still needs to pass the Mississippi Senate and be signed by the governor, but Representative Brent Anderson said there should be no issues getting it passed. Anderson presented the bill in the house Thursday.

The bill would dedicate 3.1 miles north of the intersection of Highway 603 and Highway 43 S., renaming it the Lieutenant Deputy Michael Anthony Boutte Sr. Memorial Highway.

Anderson talked with Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam about the idea and Adam was quick to get support from the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, said Anderson. The Board passed a resolution to support renaming the stretch of road.

It may take several months after the bill is passed for signage to go up.