Basketball Tigers Can’t Contain Georgia

After getting three wins on the road in the league this season (two in a four-game road swing at the end of January and into February), the Tigers were not able to remain connected to Georgia after a brief 7-0 run gave LSU a three-point lead 5:30 into the contest.

With LSU up 7-4, Georgia went on a 10-0 run that put the Bulldogs up for good 14-7. Georgia also had a 12-point run, their best of the game late in the first half as the Bulldogs went to the dressing room up 45-29.

LSU shot 10-of-30 in the opening 20 minutes, compared to 16-of-38 (42.1 percent) for Georgia. LSU had several empty possessions, committing eight turnovers in the first half.

For the game, Cameron Thomas had his seventh consecutive game of 20 points or more with 21 points on 7-of-19 shooting, 2 treys and an uncharacteristic 5-of-8 at the free throw line. Javonte Smart hit 3 treys and 6-of-6 at the line with 19 points with three assists. Trendon Watford had back-to-back double doubles, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman Jalen Cook played most of the last 10 minutes of the game and finished with 11 points and two assists. He made 4-of-6 field goals, including two three-pointers and one free throw.

Sahvir Wheeler for Georgia recorded the first triple double in school history in the contest with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Wheeler was 6-of-15 from the floor with a three-pointer and a free throw.

The Bulldogs had two players over 20 points each with Toumani Camara getting 22 points and K. D. Johnson with 21. Tye Fagan had 18 points.

The second half was a high scoring affair on both sides as LSU outscored Georgia, 49-46. LSU was unable to get the lead under 10 in the final 20 minutes as Georgia built as much as a 22-point advantage in the final 11 minutes.

After shooting nearly 46 percent in the second half, LSU finished the game 27-of-67 for 40.3 percent. LSU made 8-of-30 three-pointers and was 16-of-27 at the line. UGA finished the night 32-of-69 overall with 9-of-31 three-pointers and 18-of-28 at the line.

Georgia out rebounded the Tigers, 47-40, as each team turned the ball over 11 times for the contest.

LSU must play on the road again on Saturday, traveling to Fayetteville to take on the University of Arkansas in a 1 p.m. game on the LSU Sports Radio Network and ESPN2.