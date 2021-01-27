Well-known Poplarville volunteer passes away after vehicle accident

An original member of Poplarville’s Blueberry Jubilee Council passed away Tuesday due to injuries suffered in a one vehicle incident on I-59.

Errol M. Bridgers, 60, of Poplarville, was identified as the deceased by troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol. Troopers got the call at approximately 3:29 p.m.

An investigation into the incident determined that Bridger’s vehicle was traveling southbound in between the 39 and 40 mile marker when it left the roadway and overturned, said Trooper Cal Robertson. He succumbed to his injuries. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

“Our entire community is saddened because Mark was an avid community volunteer,” said Poplarville Mayor Rossie Creel. “Our prayers go out to his family who he left behind.”

Bridgers owned the Poplarville Radio Shack, has been an active member of Poplarville’s Chamber of Commerce for many years and was an original member of the Blueberry Jubilee Council. The Blueberry Jubilee Council began in 1983 and organizes the town’s annual Blueberry Jubilee.

Alderwoman Shirley Wiltshire has been friends with Bridgers since she arrived in Poplarville in 1988.

Bridgers was recognized as a Chamber of Commerce volunteer, but he was also instrumental behind the scenes, said Wiltshire.

“He’s been instrumental in helping with music and sound in events at the Town Green. It may not have been his event, but he volunteered electricity, whatever he could do to help make that successful,” said Wiltshire.

Bridgers also organized the Poplarville Christmas parade for many years.

Wiltshire recalls one example of his willingness to step in and offer help without being asked or looking for recognition during Hurricane Katrina.

National Guardsmen from Ohio were in Pearl River County to help with the hurricane’s aftermath, said Wiltshire, and Bridgers set up a large outdoor screen so they could watch the Ohio State football game.

“He didn’t do it for thanks—that was just him,” she said.