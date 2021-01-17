Stone Jumps to Top-150 in World Rankings

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf sophomore Latanna Stone d jumped up to her highest World Amateur Golf Ranking spot at 140 following her win at the Women’s Orlando International Amateur Championship.

Stone moved into the world top 200 after a jump of 65 places following her victory over the winter break. The Florida native topped the field with a 5-under 211 total at Orange County National’s Panther Lake course.

Stone also represented the United States at the Arnold Palmer Cup in December. Stone defeated USC’s Gabriela Ruffels, the 2019 U.W. Women’s Amateur and 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur runner up, at the Palmer Cup.