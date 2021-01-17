Smith Announces Spring Men’s Golf Schedule

STARKVILLE – Head coach Dusty Smith has released the spring half of Mississippi State’s men’s golf schedule for the 2020-2021 season.

The Bulldogs will continue SEC play, as announced earlier by the conference. The 14 schools will compete over five tournaments with MSU once again hosting at Old Waverly Golf Club for the first time since 2019.

“We look forward to playing a great schedule this spring that will offer our team the chance to compete against the best teams in the country,” head coach Dusty Smith said. “We look to continue our pursuit to becoming the best version of us.”

To open the season, the Bulldogs will travel to Gainesville, Florida for the Gator Invitational on February 12-14. The tournament will take place on the par-70 Mark Bostick Golf Course. The following week, they will head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to attend the LSU Invitational on February 26-28. On March 15-17, the Bulldogs will visit the Grand National Golf Course to compete in Auburn’s Tiger Invitational in Opelika, Alabama.

For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Bulldogs will host the Old Waverly Collegiate on March 26-28. In its last home tournament, MSU finished fifth while senior Garrett Johnson tied for third as an individual, shooting 69 in all three rounds.

“We are fortunate to be able to host our home event at Old Waverly in March,” Smith said. “They are huge supporters of our program, and we can’t wait to play at home. Old Waverly is a special place and will be an outstanding host for our event.”

For the final tournament of the season, the Bulldogs get back on the road to travel to Shoal Creek, Alabama, on April 5-7 to compete in the Shoal Creek Intercollegiate hosted by Auburn.

The SEC and NCAA Championships’ dates will be announced at a later date along with fan and spectator guidelines for each tournament.

For more information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU’s men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram, and like them on Facebook by searching HailStateMG.