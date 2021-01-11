Rifle Edges out No. 8 Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A strong air rifle performance from the Rebels proved to be the difference as No. 4 Ole Miss picked up its second win of the weekend, edging out No. 8 Nebraska, 4677-4667.

For the second consecutive day, it was Jillian Zakrzeski leading the way for the Rebels. The junior finished with an aggregate score of 1176, just a point behind Nebraska’s Emily Cheramie. Kristen Derting also had a strong outing, firing a mark of 1175 and finishing third in the match.

After smallbore, Ole Miss was tied with Nebraska as both teams fired identical scores of 2314. The Rebels were able to fire a team score of 2363 in air rifle to get some separation and ultimately win the match by a 10-point margin.

Coming off a career-high 590 yesterday, Zakrzeski had another impressive smallbore score. She fired a 587 that featured a perfect 200 prone. Derting also eclipsed the 580 mark and shot a perfect prone score, finishing with a 581. Abby Buesseler posted a 576, and Sophia Cuozzo fired a 570 in her first action as a counter this year.

Derting paced the field again in air rifle, turning in a score of 594. Buesseler followed with a season-high 593 to help the Rebel counters hold an average of 590.75. Zakrzeski and Kamilla Kisch rounded out the scoring for Ole Miss with scores of 589 and 587, respectively. Emily Cock served as a counter for the first time this season, posting a 586.

Nebraska turned in a team score of 4667 (2314 in smallbore and 2353 in air rifle). The Huskers were paced by Cheramie, with a mark of 1177.

