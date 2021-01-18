PRC school board hears bond construction update

Several construction projects underway within the Pearl River County School District have been completed over the past couple of months and some are still in progress.

One of the main talking points during last week’s meeting of the PRCSD Board of Trustees concerning those projects focused on an issue with the fire extinguisher system that’ll be used in the multipurpose building that’s currently under construction.

The water pressure is currently too low to properly supply the system at 40-50 PSI.

For the sprinkler system to work correctly the PSI needs to be at 70.

There’s hope that by changing the water connection for the system to the McNeill water tower the pressure can be increased.

However, if that change doesn’t meet the 70 PSI requirement, the district may be forced to install a separate water tank and water pump to the building.

A quote for those additions landed at just over $330,000, so the district is hoping the change in water connections will help increase the pressure for the sprinkler system in the building and negate the need to purchase extra equipment.

In another matter, the Board approved a pay application for Colony Construction, the company in charge of the multipurpose building construction, for $598,216.

The Board also approved a budget amendment of $12,000 for some drainage work that is to be done on the south playground at the elementary campus.

In other business

– The Board approved a motion to advertise a 532-acre piece 16th section land with a starting bid of $8.50 per acre.