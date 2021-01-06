Picayune PD ready for 911 transition to central dispatch

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drennan updated the Council about the transition to a centralized dispatch.

Drennan said the switch to a central dispatch is set to take place Friday.

The agreement for inmates to be held at the county jail in Millard as part of that same agreement is going well, and the laptops to be installed in patrol cars are in hand.

He said the change will bring the department into the 21st century.

“This will keep the officers on the street where they need to be,” Drennan said.