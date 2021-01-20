Pearl River announces attendance policy for basketball, volleyball

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River has built a reputation over the years of having a strong home court environment thanks in large part to its diehard fans.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, PRCC is implementing a new attendance policy for Spring 2021.

The state of Mississippi currently restricts indoor venues to either 10 percent capacity or up to 1,000 individuals.

Because of the limitations, general public and visiting fans will not be allowed to attend games inside PRCC’s Marvin R. White Coliseum and Shivers Gymnasium.

In addition to players, coaches and members of PRCC’s pep band, String of Pearls and cheer squad, only gameday personnel and individuals on the teams’ pass list will be allowed to enter the Coliseum. Volleyball will use the same policy inside Shivers Gymnasium, with the exception of band and spirit squads.

Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference and Mississippi High School Activities Association passes will not be accepted.

Pearl River will also enforce its mask and social distancing policies.

“The No. 1 priority in today’s time remains the same — an individual’s health and safety. We have adjusted to the new routine in sports like we have in every other aspect of life and will follow the governor’s mandate of inside activity capacity of 10 percent,” Pearl River Athletics Director and Women’s Basketball Coach Scotty Fletcher said. “We regret that our student body and faithful fans will not be able to see us play in person, however the ability for us to livestream the events protects everyone from a potential spread and damaging impact to those who would travel to watch us play.”

Attendance policies for softball, baseball, rodeo and soccer will be announced at a later date.

HOW TO WATCH

To help fans stay connected to the Wildcats this semester, Pearl River once again plans to stream all of its home events at PRCCMedia.com. Most events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.

Pearl River’s basketball games will also be broadcast on WRJWRadio.com and WRJW 1320 AM.

BASKETBALL

Pearl River’s basketball teams will open the season Monday, Jan. 25 against East Central. Due to the MACCC’s new mirrored schedule format for 2021, the men’s team will play in Decatur, while the women will host ECCC at Marvin R. White Coliseum. All games will start at 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball is the first PRCC sport to hit the court this spring. The Wildcats host a tri-match inside Shivers Gymnasium on Saturday, facing Northwest at 1 p.m. and Coastal Alabama-East at 5 p.m. The two visitors will play at 3 p.m.