Ole Miss Duo Invited to 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Two Ole Miss women’s golfers earned invitations to participate in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur later in the spring.

Senior Kennedy Swann and junior Julia Johnson will both represent the Rebels in the second edition of the event, March 31-April 3. Swann, currently No. 77 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), officially received her invitation earlier in the week, while Johnson was scheduled to participate in last year’s event prior to its cancelation.

The tournament, taking place a week before The Masters, will feature 72 of the best women’s amateur golfers in the world. The event will be held at the Champions Retreat Golf Club. Following the second round, the field will be cut to 30 with the final round to be played at Augusta National.

Swann, who recently received an invitation to participate in a practice session in advance of the 2021 Curtis Cup Match, earned co-medalist honors at the prestigious East Lake Cup in October and finished the fall season with a 72.7 stroke average.

Besides her win in Atlanta, Swann posted an 11th place finish at the Blessings Collegiate earlier during the fall. Swann also picked up a match play win at the East Lake Cup with a 1-up win over Texas’ Sophie Guo in the semifinals.

In August of 2020, Swann finished top 20 in stroke play at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in Maryland, before advancing to the quarterfinal round in the match play portion of the event. Swann, who used her fifth-year of eligibility to return and pursue her MBA, is currently No. 4 in Golfweek’s collegiate individual rankings.

Johnson finished the fall season with a 73.3 stroke average and recently represented the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup last month. Johnson earned a 1-up win against South Carolina’s Lois Kaye Go to clinch the tournament title at East Lake.

Johnson was originally chosen to participate after a stellar 2019-20 season. The St. Gabriel, Louisiana, native earned second team All-America honors last season and led the SEC with a 70.72 stroke average, the lowest single-season stroke average in program history. Johnson finished inside the top-15 in every event as a junior.

For all Ole Miss women’s golf latest news and information, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWGolf, on Instagram at OleMissWGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Women’s Golf. General athletic news can also be found at @OleMissSports on Twitter, Ole Miss Sports on Facebook, and OleMis sAthletics on Instagram.