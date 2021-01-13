Mississippi State Volleyball Adds Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Rebecca Walk

STARKVILLE – Rebecca Walk is coming home.

Mississippi State volleyball head coach Julie Darty Dennis announced Monday (Jan. 11) the transfer of the Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, native, who was named the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and second-team All-SBC in November.

“Becca is a huge addition for our program,” Darty Dennis said. “She had a tremendous freshman campaign during the fall season, and although she can’t compete this spring, we are excited about the depth she can add to our roster at the middle blocker position.

“I am so excited about Becca joining us because she is an in-state kid. I love when we can keep kids in-state, and bringing Becca back home is a huge gain for us! We are trying to grow the game in Mississippi, and this is a big step in the right direction.”

After competing for South Alabama through the duration of its 2020 slate, Walk will be eligible to compete for MSU when the 2021 season kicks off in the coming fall.

The freshman middle blocker earned all-conference honors after leading the league in hitting percentage (.377) with 153 kills. Walk added 55 blocks, finishing No. 2 on her team in the category.

Walk had a strong prep career on the Mississippi gulf coast, leading Our Lady Academy to five of its eight consecutive state titles. As a senior, she posted 883 kills on a .660 hitting percentage on her way to securing All-America status from PrepVolleyball.com and a first-team all-state selection by the Clarion Ledger. Walk holds the school record for career kills (2,351) and posted 338 total blocks over five seasons.

With the addition of Walk, MSU’s list of newcomers for fall 2021 includes three student-athletes. In November, Darty Dennis announced the signing of two prep standouts, Avery Fitzgerald and Sania Petties.

