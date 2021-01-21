January 20, 2021

Mrs. Katie Loretta Wager Barnes, RN, of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the age of 86.

Katie is survived by her husband Roy Hale Barnes, MD, married June 20, 1955. She is the beloved mother of two daughters, Kathryn Elaine Barnes-Burroughs and Hope Elizabeth Barnes Barthalamew; one son, Michael Alan Burroughs and loving grandchildren, John Phillip Burroughs and Jessica McLaurin Barthalamew.

Katie was the daughter of the late Eddy McLaurin Wager and the late Beulah Rosetta Keene Wager and sister of the late William Eddy Wager.

Katie was born September 5, 1934 in Manatee, Florida. She attended Grammar School at Parrish Florida Elementary; Jr. High School at Palmetto Junior High and High School at Manatee County High. Before moving to Picayune permanently in 1999, she resided in New Orleans, Louisiana where she became a Registered Nurse, receiving her nursing education at Charity Hospital School of Nursing.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021, at North New Palestine Cemetery maintained by the City of Picayune, Gate 1.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Katie L. Wager Barnes, RN, to Charity Hospital School of Nursing, 450 South Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, Louisiana 70112.

Arrangements are rendered by Picayune Funeral Home. 815 South Haugh Ave, Picayune, MS 39466, 601-798-5238. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for her obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.