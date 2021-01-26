January 14, 2021

John E. Sweeden, 90, of Picayune, passed away on Thursday, January 14 , 2021.

Mr. Sweeden was a carpenter by trade. He was an avid and consistent blood donor with United Blood Services, donating over 27 gallons of blood in his lifetime. He will be deeply by his family and friends.

Mr. Sweeden is preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Leona Cooper Sweeden; his wife, Estelle Frierson Sweeden; one son, John W. Sweeden; two brothers, Henry Sweeden, Arlee B. Sweeden; and the mother of his children, Irma Jean Hyatt;

Family members include his daughters, Trish Sweeden, Darlene Dickerson, Lesa (David) Haselmaier; six grandchildren, Ian Jordan, Simon (Kelsey) Morris, Suzanna (Daniel) Goynes, Suzanna (Daniel) Goynes, Zachery Dickerson, Sarah (Tyler) Phillips, Emily Collin Spiers; nine great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.