ICC volleyball opens inaugural season next week
FULTON, Miss. – The Itawamba Community College women’s volleyball team is scheduled to open its inaugural season next weekend, and the details of the Indians’ schedule have been released.
The Indians will open the season with four road dates in January before hosting their first-ever home matches against Northwest and Gadsden State on Feb. 5.
Other home matches include the ICC Tournament (Feb. 20-21), Bevill State (Mar. 2), Gulf Coast State and MUW (Mar. 8), Pearl River (Mar. 23) and Northwest (Mar. 26).
The complete 2021 schedule is available on the volleyball page on LetsGoICC.com.
The Indians won six of their seven preseason matches. The only setback was a hard-fought 3-2 loss at William Carey University in their first scrimmage of the fall.
This year’s roster includes Londyn Bakeris (Olive Branch), Tori Brooks (Steens), Mary Leslie Cranford (Covington, Tenn.), Lauryn Fitzgerald (Nesbit), Angie Gonzalez (Walls), Keauna Hooks (Montgomery, Ala.), Morgan Lee (Olive Branch), Hannah McNeese (Aberdeen), Daylyn Nettles (Columbus), Lamaya Newsome (Southaven), Morgan Ray (Clinton), Karli Rae Rushing (Fayette, Ala.), Zakhia Taylor (Olive Branch) and Brianna Williams (Olive Branch).
Attendance policies will be available on LetsGoICC.com at a later date.
For more information on ICC volleyball and the 10 other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.
2021 ICC Volleyball Schedule
Jan. 23 vs Bevill State @ Snead State
Jan. 23 @ Snead State
Jan. 28 @ Pearl River
Jan. 29 @ Pensacola State
Jan. 29 vs Gulf Coast State @ Pensacola State
Jan. 30 vs Lake-Sumter State @ Pensacola State
Jan. 30 vs St. Johns River State @ Pensacola State
Feb. 5 vs Northwest
Feb. 5 vs Gadsden State
Feb. 8 vs Pearl River @ William Carey
Feb. 8 @ William Carey
Feb. 12 @ Gulf Coast State
Feb. 13 vs Southern Union State @ Coastal Alabama East
Feb. 13 @ Coastal Alabama East
Feb. 20-21 ICC Tournament
Feb. 26 @ MUW
Mar. 2 vs Bevill State
Mar. 6 @ Northwest
Mar. 8 vs Gulf Coast State
Mar. 8 vs MUW
Mar. 19-20 Wallace State Tournament
Mar. 23 vs Pearl River
Mar. 26 vs Northwest
Tigers Bring The Energy, Have Fun in Complete Win Over Arkansas
Will Wade had a message for his team after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss: keep moving forward. No steps back. And as... read more