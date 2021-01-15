Helen E. Lawton
January 14, 2021
Memorial Services for Helen E. Lawton, age 97, of Carriere, MS who passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 will be held at a later date to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
A native of Lansford, PA, she was a Seamstress and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis “Francy” Joseph Lawton; parents, George Haluska and Mary Yuskanich Haluska; daughter, Lois Helene O’Boril; brothers and sisters, Francis Haluska, John Haluska, George Haluska, Eleanor Stachina, Michael Haluska, Mary Haluska and Joseph Haluska.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Frances Marie (Robert) McElmoyle; grandchildren, David (Charlotte) Kerr, Christy (Michael) Bush and Amy Red Feather; great-grandchildren, David Kerr Jr., Nathan Kerr, Jonah Masko, Gabe Red Feather, Aliya Bush, and Matthew Bush; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
Charles Ray Perry
January 9, 2021 Charles Ray Perry, 84, of Henleyfield, Mississippi, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus... read more