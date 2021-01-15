Free school uniforms still available

Free school uniforms and jackets in various sizes are still available from First Step Learning Lab.

There are school uniforms ranging in children’s size from age six all the way through high school students aged 14 to possibly 16. All of the uniforms are brand new. The school uniforms are for the Picayune and Pearl River Central School Districts, along with a few Hancock uniforms as well.

There are jackets available in sizes that range from children 12-months-old to adults.

First Step Learning Lab owner Wanda Worley said it’s important for kids to have school uniforms and warm clothing with the weather changing daily.

“With the whole COVID thing, a lot of people are still suffering from it and the weather’s changing daily, one minute it’s hot and one minute it’s freezing, and then kids are growing daily.”

To get a free uniform or jacket call First Step Learning Lab at 601-347-1246, send an email to firststeplearninglab@gmail.com or message them on Facebook.